TUCSON REAL ESTATE

This popular Tucson bakery is expanding its midtown shop

Barrio Bread is adding more space at Broadway Village. The expansion should be complete in September.

 Arizona Daily Star

Barrio Bread is expanding its bakery in Tucson's Broadway Village shopping center.

The business has leased an adjacent 818 square feet at 16 E. Eastbourne Ave., on the southwest corner of Broadway and Country Club Road.

The additional space will be used for increased production and a larger retail area.

The local bakery opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Broadway Village in 2016.

Owner-Baker Don Guerra has since gone on to be nominated for the James Beard award several times and is currently a finalist.

The expansion is estimated to be complete in September.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC represented the Landlord, CRI Broadway Village Partners LLC.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

  • Lofts de Barrios LLC bought a six-unit complex at 1250 E. Manlove St. from Santa Rita Lofts LLC for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the transaction. 
  • BLW Holdings LLC bought a 10,724-square-foot industrial building at 546 E. 25th St. from Applied Process Technologies Inc. for $1 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer and William Mordka, with Harvey Mordka Realty, represented the seller. 
  • TMII Enterprises LLC, doing business as A1 Garage Door Services LLC, leased 6,166 square feet of industrial space at 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop from Freeway Clover LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Peter Canacakos, with Long Realty Co., represented the tenant. 
  • Wolf Pack Ventures LLC leased 4,290 square feet at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Beau Barger, with Tucson Business Investments, represented the tenant. 
  • Velvet Hound Groomery LLC, leased 1,417 square feet of retail space from CTW-FVP LLC in Placita De Oro, 11941 N. First Ave. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the tenant. 
  • High Desert Sauce Co. LLC leased 1,000 square feet at Town Central Business Park, 5003 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar, a boutique coffee shop, is opening a drive-thru-only location Friday, May 6, at 2705 E. Valencia Road, near the Tucson airport. For the grand opening, Black Rock will give customers free 16-ounce drinks all day at the new location only.

Black Rock Coffee Bar will open a drive-thru only shop near the Tucson airport May 6.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com 

Breaking News