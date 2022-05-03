This popular Tucson bakery is expanding its midtown shop

Barrio Bread is expanding its bakery in Tucson's Broadway Village shopping center.
The business has leased an adjacent 818 square feet at 16 E. Eastbourne Ave., on the southwest corner of Broadway and Country Club Road.
The additional space will be used for increased production and a larger retail area.
The local bakery opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Broadway Village in 2016.
Owner-Baker Don Guerra has since gone on to be nominated for the James Beard award several times and is currently a finalist.
The expansion is estimated to be complete in September.
Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC represented the Landlord, CRI Broadway Village Partners LLC.
Other recent real estate transactions include:
- Lofts de Barrios LLC bought a six-unit complex at 1250 E. Manlove St. from Santa Rita Lofts LLC for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- BLW Holdings LLC bought a 10,724-square-foot industrial building at 546 E. 25th St. from Applied Process Technologies Inc. for $1 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer and William Mordka, with Harvey Mordka Realty, represented the seller.
- TMII Enterprises LLC, doing business as A1 Garage Door Services LLC, leased 6,166 square feet of industrial space at 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop from Freeway Clover LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Peter Canacakos, with Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.
- Wolf Pack Ventures LLC leased 4,290 square feet at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Beau Barger, with Tucson Business Investments, represented the tenant.
- Velvet Hound Groomery LLC, leased 1,417 square feet of retail space from CTW-FVP LLC in Placita De Oro, 11941 N. First Ave. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- High Desert Sauce Co. LLC leased 1,000 square feet at Town Central Business Park, 5003 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar, a boutique coffee shop, is opening a drive-thru-only location Friday, May 6, at 2705 E. Valencia Road, near the Tucson airport. For the grand opening, Black Rock will give customers free 16-ounce drinks all day at the new location only.
People are also reading…
Restaurants and bars that have opened in the Tucson area in 2022
Ren Bakery and Espresso Bar
4320 N. Campbell Ave., #43
520-389-8926
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Baked goods from muffins and danish to scones and cinnamon rolls that are used in Ren Coffeehouse nearby, and of course, espresso.
Tanna's Botannas
4426 S. Sixth Ave.
520-445-5875
Spicy candies and snacks are on the menu.
The Monica
40 E. Congress St.
520-645-1924
The Monica opened as an offshoot of El Charro Café. It is named for El Charro's founder Monica Flin and includes a market along with the restaurant.
Pacaws Wings & Things
6255 E. Golf Links Road
520-526-2857
facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/Pacaws-Wings-Things-LLC-105721851726183/
Opened March 17.
Bata
35 E. Toole Ave.
Bata is owned by Tyler Fenton, who, with two siblings, also owns Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. The menu will consist of foods touched by fire, whether being grilled, charred, flame dried or burned (on purpose).
Guadalajara Grille
5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
520-296-4221
This Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, which include Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway, and Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road. It has the same menu of classic Mexican food.
Cruda Mariscos & Oyster Bar
31 N. Scott Ave.
520-207-0589
Cruda is the newest in a slew of opulent, Mexican-influenced restaurants across Tucson. It was opened by Danny Cordova in the space left when his first downtown venture, La Chingada, moved into the former location of the now-closed restaurant Cafe Poca Cosa.
The Delta
135 S. Sixth Ave.
520-524-3400
The Delta officially opened on New Year’s Day. It is the downtown sister project of local favorite The Parish.
Tucsonans might recognize The Parish as a restaurant that transforms an Oro Valley strip mall into a shot of New Orleans. The Delta will feature the same Southern Hospitality it will be a bar with a grill menu instead of the Parish's gumbo.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E. Fifth St.
520-849-5553
Tanya Barnett started her deli and market out of a desire to make veganism more accessible — for meat eaters and die-hard vegans alike. She asked vegans what ingredients they needed to find and placed them on her first order.
BoSa Donuts
6872 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-526-2341
BoSa Donuts serves more than donuts and coffee. You can get lunch there with sandwiches and other drinks.
The Century Room at Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress St.
520-622-8848
hotelcongress.com/family/century-room
Tucson's only jazz club, The Century Room borderlands jazz club and mezcal tasting lounge, is in the former Copper Hall banquet space at at Hotel Congress.
Fullylove's
994 E. University Blvd.
520-534-7896
This lunch to late-night munchies spot has classic and vegan burgers and sandwiches and sides and a considerable dessert menu.
Ni Hao Tea
2800 N. Campbell Ave.
Ni Hao Tea, with this new location, serves Boba tea and smoothies.
Frida's Cafe
5526 E Grant Road
520-367-4711
Menu items are inspired by the famous painter couple, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Bun Dock Vietnamese Noodle
3225 N. Swan Road, Suite 111
520-274-7419
The restaurant specializes in Vietnamese Bún (Vermicelli Salad Bowls)
Squared Up Pizza
5870 E Broadway
520-519-2000
This pizza spot presents Sicilian pies like you get in New York. Their pies are in the traditional Sicilian square, with a thicker base and crunchy crust.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com