A resale store for shoppers in their teens and twenties is opening a new location in a busy shopping center on the city’s south side.

Plato's Closet leased 4,317 square feet at Tucson Spectrum shopping center, 5373 S. Calle Santa Cruz, from Tucson Shopping Center LLC.

It will occupy the space formerly used by Alan’s Shoes, near Harkins Theatres.

Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Plato’s Closet buys and sells used clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories that are in current style.

Brands the shop is interested in stocking include Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, Coach, Urban Outfitters and Lululemon.

Plato’s Closet has another Tucson shop at 7306 N. Oracle Road.

The Spectrum location, on the southwest corner of Irvington Road and Interstate 19, is expected to open later this year.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Reding Family Trust bought the six-unit Lee Cottages, in the 3800 block of East Lee Street, from Kevin Rapport for $895,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller. Eddie Watters, with Realty Executives Arizona Territory, represented the buyer.

And Go Concepts LLC, doing business as Salad and Go, leased 25,000 square feet of space on the southwest corner of First Avenue and Limberlost Drive from First & Limberlost Plaza LLC. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant. Rick Borane and David Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Montoya's Ornamental Ironworks leased 3,315 square feet of industrial space at 2620 S. Alvernon Way from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Paul Hooker, Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Door Church Marana leased 1,708 square feet of space at 8567 N. Silverbell Road from Namaki Living Trust. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the tenant and Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord.

Raw Smoke Shop leased 1,200 square feet at Marana Mercado, on the northeast corner of Orange Grove and Thornydale roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Meziab International LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.