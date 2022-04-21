This Scottsdale burger joint is expanding to the Tucson-area

A new burger joint catering to avid sports fans is coming to the Tucson area before the end of the year.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, with 12 existing restaurants, is opening its first Tucson-area location at 7315 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

The 5,000-square-foot space, near Ina Road, will feature 55 HD flat screen TVs and a state-of-the-art sound system. It will also have a 3,000-square foot patio to serve as many as 150 guests.

The eatery is known for delivering half-pound burgers from a scratch kitchen. Popular items include the Steakhouse Burger with Swiss cheese, sugar-cured bacon, garlic aioli, caramelized onions and thyme-roasted tomatoes; the Open Pit of cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, sugar-cured bacon, an onion ring and BBQ sauce; and the Ring of Fire with pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, spicy mayo and a spiced onion ring.

Also be on the lookout for a hefty serving of nachos topped with black beans, roasted pepper cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole; and a burger stuffed with mac and cheese.

An ever-rotating beer menu boasts a selection of more than 130 beers.

The business was started by S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, in Scottsdale in 2011. Square One Concepts is also the umbrella company of The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson; two locations of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse Bar in Scottsdale; and Famous 48, an “Arizona Tavern.”

Two other Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations are planned for this year in Maricopa and in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field.

