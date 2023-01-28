This Tucson home is among the most expensive for sale in Arizona

Did you know?

The Rincon Creek Ranch was originally developed by Gilbert Acosta, who was born in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1906 and moved to Tucson with his mother in 1911, following his father's death.

In 1916, he got his first job as a paper boy for the Arizona Daily Star. He climbed the ranks and retired in 1960 as the newspaper's circulation director, archives show.

Acosta always wanted to be a cattle rancher and bought the Rincon Creek Ranch land in the mid-1950s.

In 1959, Acosta and other nearby ranchers petitioned Pima County to build a road from present-day Old Spanish Trail (originally called Pistol Hill Road) to Rincon Creek Ranch, according to Star "Street Smarts" contributor David Leighton.

The road extension was approved in April 1963.

Acosta died in 1984.