This Tucson Italian restaurant is opening a bakery and breakfast spot

Two restaurants, one roof.

That was always Deborah Tenino and Nick Kreutz’s plan for their Locale Neighborhood Italian restaurant on North Alvernon Way.

A year into the venture, the pair on Friday, Feb. 4, will open the Bakery at Locale, a grab-and-go bakery/breakfast cafe tucked into a space that had once been a night club at the historic former farmhouse at 60 N. Alvernon Way.

“The idea was to have kind of an all-day space for people who were going to the park or walking with their kids in the neighborhood to grab a bite for lunch or go to dinner,” Tenino said.

The Bakery at Locale on the south side of the 8,100-square-foot property will serve a menu of breakfast sandwiches and pastries alongside more elaborate breakfast/brunch fare including open faced Paninetti sandwiches and pizza al taglio curated by veteran Tucson chef Karen Lustig. Lustig is the former Café Terra Cotta pastry chef whose résumé includes creating decadent desserts and pastries at Pronto, Boccato Bistro and Feast.