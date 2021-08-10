This Tucson poke restaurant is expanding to Oro Valley

Diners with a craving for a taste from the islands will soon have a new spot to indulge in Oro Valley.

Pure Poke and Prep has leased 1,343 square feet at 7315 N. Oracle Road, just north of Ina Road.

It will be their second location — their first location opened in 2020 at 6501 E. Grant Road.

The restaurant serves traditional Hawaiian poke bowls and make-it-yourself bowls of raw fish, vegetables and sauces.

The traditional Kahuku poke has cubed ahi, white onion, green onion, sesame seeds and a Kahuku sauce made with sweet soy, sesame and ginger.

Pure Poke and Prep’s Oro Valley shop is set to open by the end of the year.

Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot, with Larsen Baker, along with Rick Volk, from Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

