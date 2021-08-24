This Tucson restaurant is bringing breakfast, bottomless mimosas to midtown

After five years at Main Gate Square, a local restaurant known for its bottomless mimosas is relocating to midtown Tucson.

The Dutch Eatery and Refuge leased 4,000 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5340 E. Broadway.

“We are excited about the new place,” said Nicole van Winden, who owns the restaurant along with her husband and chef, Marcus. “We love the Williams Centre and are looking forward to being more accessible.”

The couple will move into the space formerly occupied by Pita Jungle, on the west end of the plaza.

They will take advantage of the city’s “streateries” program, which allows business to spread out onto sidewalks and parking lots to offer outdoor seating.

The Dutch will open to the west with patio seating and pet-friendly area in the current parking spaces.

“It will be incredible to be able to expand the space,” said van Winden, a Tucson native and University of Arizona alum.

She met Marcus when they were both working for Holland America Cruise Line.

They opened The Dutch at 943 E. University Blvd. five years ago.