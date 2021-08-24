This Tucson restaurant is bringing breakfast, bottomless mimosas to midtown

After five years at Main Gate Square, a local restaurant known for its bottomless mimosas is relocating to midtown Tucson.
The Dutch Eatery and Refuge leased 4,000 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5340 E. Broadway.
“We are excited about the new place,” said Nicole van Winden, who owns the restaurant along with her husband and chef, Marcus. “We love the Williams Centre and are looking forward to being more accessible.”
The couple will move into the space formerly occupied by Pita Jungle, on the west end of the plaza.
They will take advantage of the city’s “streateries” program, which allows business to spread out onto sidewalks and parking lots to offer outdoor seating.
The Dutch will open to the west with patio seating and pet-friendly area in the current parking spaces.
“It will be incredible to be able to expand the space,” said van Winden, a Tucson native and University of Arizona alum.
She met Marcus when they were both working for Holland America Cruise Line.
They opened The Dutch at 943 E. University Blvd. five years ago.
The menu features “breakfast all day” and salads, sandwiches and flatbreads.
The Williams Centre location is expected to open in the spring.
The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Sierra Sky Medicine LLC bought a 6,733-square-foot medical office building at 6585 N. Oracle Road from Novahud LLC for $1 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller and Thomas Coury, with Great American Financial Corp., represented the buyer.
BMH OV Holdings LLC bought 4,660 square feet of medical office space at 5585 N. Oracle Road from Oracle Professional Investments LLC for $1 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller and Buzz Isaacson, with Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC, represented the buyer.
Centria Healthcare LLC (Life Skills Autism Academy) leased 5,970 square feet of office space from DSW IREIF Tucson Retail Owner LLC in Campbell Plaza, 2972 N. Campbell Ave. Thomas J. Nieman and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
Ambiance Pool Service LLC leased 2,957 square feet of industrial space from La Cholla-OG LLC at 1951 W. Grant Road. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and William Mordka, with Harvey Mordka Realty, represented the tenant.
CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Solutions Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Plumer Partners LLC in Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave. Robert Glaser, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Wade Clark, with Jones Lang LaSalle, and Lori Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.
Align It! LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space from Prince Road Associates LLC in Old Vail Plaza, 10235 E. Old Vail Road. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com