Tim Steller's column: It's time for Arizona AG Mark Brnovich to go

Governors from Janet Napolitano to Doug Ducey have been using the National Guard at the border, but Brnovich’s opinion could potentially justify more direct engagement by soldiers, rather than keeping them in support roles.

Brnovich’s opinion is worth a little analysis, since it is so clearly is a political ploy as much as a legal opinion. He avoids declaring the migrants at the border “invaders” because that concept has already been thrown out in federal court. Instead, he asserts “The on-the-ground violence and lawlessness caused by cartels and gangs is extensive, well-documented, and persistent.”

While he refers to violence at the border as “escalating,” he gives no evidence that it actually is increasing. In fact, the opinion cites three separate acts of violence that occurred in Mexico as evidence of escalation in Arizona.

After citing one, a highway robbery deep in Sonora, he acknowledges, “Although this did not occur in Arizona, it shows the threats of violence that the cartels pose.”

Sheriffs divided