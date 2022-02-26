Tim Steller's column: Legislature ignores housing crisis for culture-war bills

Of course, in terms of political strategy, it's not smart to get on the wrong side of a culture-war issue, or to cross a fellow Republican whose vote you might need on your own bill. Mesnard's “Out of respect for Sen. Rogers” could be read as “So Sen. Rogers doesn’t vote against my bills.”

While acting fast on these and other bills dealing with emotional hot topics — abortion, “critical race theory,” transgender athletes in high schools — Arizona’s legislature has barely touched one of the most pressing issues in the state: Housing.

Among U.S. cities with the fastest rent increases between January 2021 and January 2022, six Arizona cities were in the top 16, according to a Jan. 26, 2022 report by Apartment List. They are Scottsdale, Mesa, Phoenix, Glendale, Chandler and Gilbert.

Tucson didn’t rank among the worst markets for rising rent, and yet it had a staggering rent increase of 23 percent over that 12-month period, the report said.

The prices of homes for sale in the Tucson area are also surging beyond affordability. The median home price went up by 17 percent from January 2021 to January 2022, ending at $342,751.