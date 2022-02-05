Tim Steller's column: Promise to repave Tucson streets jolts transportation debate

Well, that was an unexpectedly pleasant U-turn.

The city of Tucson abandoned Tuesday its threat to leave the region’s transportation organization, a move that would have meant reworking how we pay for big road and transit projects in Pima County.

With that resolved for now, the Tucson City Council then offered an unexpectedly sweeping and attractive deal for city voters: Extend an existing half-cent sales tax in a May vote, they said, and we will ensure every neighborhood road is repaved over the next 10 years.

It would shock me if Tucson voters, who are probably united on the need for comprehensive road repairs, reject that offer.

Council members Kevin Dahl and Lane Santa Cruz, two of the newest members of the council, sounded thrilled to bring it to voters.

“When I was campaigning, the No. 1 comment was the streets,” Dahl said. “Once you hear that every day, you see that every day. It’s in the poor neighborhoods, it’s in the rich neighborhoods.”

Added Santa Cruz: “I’m super proud that we can go back and tell our neighbors and constituents that, in the next 10 years, yes, their neighborhood streets are in the queue for getting fixed.”