Tim Steller's column: Revamp of 'Sunshine Mile' late, but result should be great

When I finished my walk down Broadway, rather than walking back, I hopped a No. 8 bus back to Country Club. It could hardly have been easier, especially since buses remain free and run every 15 minutes weekdays on that route.

I met Andy Littleton, president of the Sunshine Mile Business Association, back at Ombre Coffee. He’s worried about there being enough parking for any big draw that develops on the street, but he’s excited about the changes he sees.

He noted some consideration is being given to a trolley bus, or some other form of local transit, that runs this route frequently along the Sunshine Mile, perhaps up to the El Con area.

“Though the project didn’t satisfy everyone, it’s coming out more aesthetically pleasing than it used to be,” he said. “The way the road meanders back and forth makes for a more interesting visual experience.”

One of the drawbacks of the negotiated outcome of the project is that bicyclists were given no special protection. When complete, the streets will have striped bike lanes and nothing more. Inglis employee Eric Penn told me he would definitely be a bike commuter if there were more protection.