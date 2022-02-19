Tim Steller's column: TPD officer in parking lot incident 'no angel'

Also in 2018, a woman from California told TPD she asked Szelewski how she should deal with the speeding ticket he had given her, since she would be going back home out of state. She said his response was "you'll have to figure that out, won't you?"

None of these was a huge deal on its own, but together they suggest a pattern of rudeness and aggression, consistent with what happened Nov. 14.

Videos such as the one Whitted took of Szelewski often cause an instant reaction in us, either of outrage or thankfulness. Attorney Mike Storie, who represents Szelewski and other officers facing possible accusations, told me he doesn't like videos because they almost always give an incomplete picture.

Still, sometimes the videos benefit police. TPD released one Feb. 11 of a shooting that took place Feb. 5 on West Fort Lowell Road. Officer Benjamin Boschee, responding to a report of a man pointing a gun at several people, found the man, told him to drop the gun, warned him "you will be shot," then fired three shots, striking him.