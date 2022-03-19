Tim Steller's column: Ukrainians welcomed at border are like others we turn away

Somewhat similarly in Ukraine, one revolution occurred in 2004, and another revolution against the Russian-backed government occurred in 2014 leading to the first Russian invasion. That 2014 invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine is what sent the most recent surge of migrants to EU countries.

When Ukrainians fled their hometowns, though, many stayed within their country, displaced domestically, while others stopped in neighboring countries like Poland, and others went to distant places. This, too, is a pattern showing up among Ukrainians that previously has been evident among Syrians, Guatemalans and other migrant nationalities.

"The reason Ukrainians are going to Italy or the UK or other place further away is they also have family there," Reichlin-Melnick said. "Similarly, the Ukrainians who’ve showed up at the border here all have family and friends in the United States."

The factors that seem to distinguish Ukrainians from other refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants really aren't all that different from what we routinely see at the U.S.-Mexico border.

If treating them with compassion seems like the right choice, then we ought to question why we are treating others differently.

