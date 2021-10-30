Tim Steller's opinion: A year after election, Tucson and America risk more political violence

Cardot remains in jail, facing eight felony charges, but I was able to interview him by phone Friday morning. He doesn't dispute what the police say he did, but he told me the explanation is that the episode was the bottom of a steep bipolar descent. Now 74, he's hoping to get out of the case with minimal prison time and probation.

"The purpose that I intended was not to harm anybody, or to make any kind of point," he said. "It was acting out to cause the police to come to my place of residence with the intention of doing what they call suicide by cop."

While the underlying cause may have been mental illness, the trigger was clearly political.

"I was upset about the election itself and still feel the election was not legitimate because of certain irregularities," Cardot said Friday. "But that’s not what caused me to actually lose control. What I lost control about was I saw nobody on what I call my side, the conservative side or Republican side, resisting what was happening — fighting back, so to speak.

"I felt like I didn’t want to live in this country anymore. I was totally discouraged."

He took his frustrations out on the school because of his belief that schools were becoming too politicized.