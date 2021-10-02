Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona politicians crack door open for measles, other diseases

As of this summer, 46% of Republicans did not plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as compared to 31% of independents and 6% of Democrats.

The growth of right-wing vaccine hesitancy worries Will Humble, who was Arizona health director from 2009 to 2015. During that period exemptions from required immunizations tended to be more common in higher educated "purple, if not blue" areas of the state, he said. Now it's spreading at both political extremes.

The solution will have to use the same social media and social networks that the problem used.

I asked Federico Germani, a molecular biologist and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Zurich, about that. Germani has studied anti-vaccine communication on social media and found that powerful anecdotes are what anti-vaccine advocates use to win people over.

"This is a communication strategy they’ve adopted regardless of whether we’re talking about COVID-19 vaccines or other vaccines," he sad.