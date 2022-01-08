Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona schools need help, not politicization, to stay open

Yes, once again Ducey is trying to use federal pandemic relief as a tool to steer students away from public schools and toward private schools.

This is, of course, reminiscent of his disgraceful display this summer. He offered bonus federal money to school districts that obeyed his order not to impose mask mandates. The Treasury Department has said this is an illegal use of the federal money. Certainly it was immoral, because it rewarded schools for ignoring one of the mitigation measures that has proven helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Still, he seems determined to keep riding this wave toward whatever political goal he has. On Thursday, he told Fox News host Harris Faulkner: "We're not going to let the union thugs play Chicago-like games in Arizona."

Changing definitions

That shouldn't be hard, since nobody is playing games like this in the schools these days. They're just struggling to keep the boats afloat.

For now, the Marana district has 55 active COVID-19 cases among both faculty and students. Each of them has to stay away for at least five days. And that number will likely continue to rise.