Tim Steller's opinion: Carmona must use stature to speak hard truths to Ducey

"Over the past year and a half, the governor has consistently shown that he is looking for the right answers to the complex problems created by this powerful enemy. My assignment is to help him and Arizona find them," he wrote.

What Ducey gets out of hiring Carmona is clear: A high-profile former surgeon general as a health adviser, who also gives him political cover for his pandemic response.

But what does Carmona get, or want, out of the appointment?

He told me Wednesday it's all about achieving results.

"The governor and I had a conversation, and I said, 'Look, governor, I don't want to talk about mandates. I don't want to talk about it because that is not fruitful as far as addressing the needs of our patients.

"'What I would ask you to do if you want me to work with you is we stand together. You will help me to inspire, to ask, to cajole, to do anything that's necessary to get more people vaccinated and to ensure that all people practice the appropriate public health mitigation strategies for COVID.'

"And he agreed. That's why I decided to take the job."