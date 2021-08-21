Tim Steller's opinion: Casita boom should be welcome in expensive Tucson

If you cruise the alleys of midtown Tucson, you'll see something you don't see in many American cities.

Some properties have back walls, or fences, then the yard stretches for another 10 to 20 feet of unused land to the alley. The lots are just that big.

After arriving in Tucson in 1997, it took me a long time to get used to the ponderous backyards of Tucson neighborhoods developed in the 1940s to 1960s.

These are the areas that would be ripest for exploitation in Tucson's potential casita boom. That's what I'm calling the proposed new city code that would allow property owners to put up a new "accessory dwelling unit" almost anywhere in Tucson.

The proposal is aimed at increasing the stock of more affordable housing, especially for multi-generational families.

The ramifications could be big. As one resident, Michael McCrory, wrote in a July 22 letter to the city planning commission, "This amendment is really a rezoning of all residential property in the city to increase density."

That makes it a big deal that could affect almost any of us. A planning commission hearing is planned for Sept. 15, at which the commission could recommend passage of the proposal to the city council.