Tim Steller's opinion: Democrats must face top candidate's role in racial discrimination

Heidler said "this is a toughie," adding that "I'm not trying to defend her (Hobbs)" and "I'm glad justice was done."

Grijalva said of Hobbs' response to the verdicts: "It’s not a question you dodge."

"For the secretary of state, and for a gubernatorial candidate, it becomes imperative that she has to deal with it, because there’s accountability there," he went on. "How it affects her candidacy is up to her."

Adams has been more pointed in her responses to Hobbs and Democrats, especially after reading a Hobbs statement on the verdict that put much of the blame on Republicans who run the Senate, who paid Democratic staffers lower wages than Republican staffers.

"I do not believe she is fit to serve. I really don’t," Adams said. "I'm an Arizona native. I'm a lifelong Democrat."

"There is no place for a leader that does not seek the truth, that does not take responsibility, that is culturally incompetent," Adams went on. "If Hobbs is the very best that the Democratic Party has, then they have more profound problems than we know."

If Hobbs is the Democrats' candidate, Republicans will happily remind voters of this.

