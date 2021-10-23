Tim Steller's opinion: End religious exemptions to workplace vaccine mandates

It's not just individual rights versus collective responsibility — the usual sides in the vaccine debate.

The Tucson City Council is showing, as it imposes a vaccine mandate on the 4,000-plus city workers, that there are all kinds of thorny issues attached to such mandates.

There are pragmatic problems, like whether the city should be firing potentially dozens of public safety officers during a murder wave. Undoubtedly calling the bluff of those employees is a risky move, though some may end up getting vaccinated after all.

And there are philosophical issues, like whether a public servant owes it to the public to be vaccinated during a pandemic. Arguably, they do, despite the personal misgivings of a relative few.

The council tangled over these and other issues Tuesday before ultimately deciding, by a 4-3 vote, to move toward firing those city workers, potentially up to 500, who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19. The firings could happen in mid-December, just before Christmas.

But the issue that is ultimately likely to decide whether the city can move forward with the terminations is another one: Religious accommodation. The more I dig into this, the more I see an issue that employers, especially government employers, simply should not be involved with.