Tim Steller's opinion: End right-to-work freeloading, but spare happy independent contractors

“They live a vibrant life of self-employment. They also pay a 15.1% self-employment tax,” he said. “The American dream for a lot of people is self-employment.”

This provision, it turns out, is what Mark Kelly is still not sold on. I stopped by a Kelly press conference at Raytheon Missile Systems Friday to ask him about it. His answers were vague but still somewhat revealing:

“The things that are in the PRO Act, I support. Not all of them, I don’t think it’s perfect. I think there could be some things that could change, but I am supportive of the legislation.”

When I asked him what he opposes in the act, he said: “There is language in there right now that says what constitutes an independent contractor, and who can remain an independent contractor. That’s one of the areas of the legislation I’m concerned about, but I’m supportive of the legislation.”

The PRO Act, by the way, is unlikely to become law on its own. The parts of it that have to do with spending may be included in a reconciliation bill, which would allow it to be approved by a simple majority rather than the supermajority required by the filibuster rule.