Tim Steller's opinion: Future holds more 'whiplash weather' like Tucson's recent extremes

You remember the third week of June?

It’s hard to believe now, but it was 110-plus for eight straight days — a record heat wave. It was so hot I could hardly drag myself off the couch in my air-conditioned home to go and interview people living on the street in the life-threatening heat. They were barely making it.

It felt like, after 18 months of intensifying drought, Tucson’s future livability was in serious doubt.

Then the last week of June came. Temperatures moderated and some rain fell. And it has rained more or less ever since. We went abruptly from the hottest June ever to the wettest month in Tucson history in July.

Tuesday night, as storms ran rampant over Tucson, I lie in bed wondering how much rain it took for Hurricane Harvey to turn Houston streets into raging rivers. Up to 5 inches fell on the east side that night.

This may be what the future looks like. It’s not just extreme heat, though that will be more common. It’s extreme weather in general, sometimes one type right after another.

In fact, American climate experts have coined a term for the abrupt shifts between extremes that our hotter climate causes — “whiplash weather.”