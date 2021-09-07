Tim Steller's opinion: In Tucson decision, Brnovich keeps using office for political purposes

The key thing to remember with every action that Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes these days is how it affects his political future.

You and I should look at his actions that way, because that is the way he appears to look at everything — even potential issues of life and death, such as vaccines.

His office issued an opinion Tuesday saying the city of Tucson's new policy, mandating vaccines for employees, violates state law. If you look closely at it and other recent actions by the attorney general, you'll see his political ambitions consistently at play.

Brnovich is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, seeking to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, next year. To get to that point, he has to run as far to the right as he can, to win the votes of Trump-supporting Republican primary voters who might question his Trumpist credentials.

After all, Brnovich certified Arizona's 2020 general election, which was an unforgivable sin in Trump's eyes. The former president called out Brnovich in May, saying the attorney general "is nowhere to be found" in pursuing Trump's election-fraud fantasies.

Brnovich actually did the right thing in certifying the election, but now he has to make up for it, and we're all paying the price.