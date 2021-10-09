Tim Steller's opinion: Killing of DEA agent highlights Tucson's staggering homicide toll

"We've got to do something about these kids with these guns," Gastelum said.

It seems clear ready access to guns is one of the reasons behind this year's homicides surge. As my colleague Caitlin Schmidt reported earlier this year, one of the driving forces behind the increase is more verbal disputes escalating into fatal violence, usually gunfire. The vast majority of this year's killings have been by perpetrators using guns.

Lt. Corey Doggett, who oversees the violent crime units for Tucson police, said there are two main categories of slayings they're seeing: Crimes that escalate to violence, or domestic disputes that escalate to violence. Perhaps the key: How quickly conflicts go from verbal to fatal.

That's meant that the Tucson Police Department, strapped by attrition and resignations, has taken an organizationally looser approach to investigating homicides. They draw in detectives from different units as needed. The results have been good: Police have arrested a suspect in the vast majority of this year's killings.

Often, it isn't that complicated to identify the culprit, when two people argue in front of other people, then one shoots the other. But the arrest itself can be beneficial, assistant chief John Strader said.