Tim Steller's opinion: Maricopa 'audit' reflects GOP denial of Arizona as it is

Back in the late 1990s, a teammate on my recreational soccer team told me about all the "illegals" who were voting in Arizona.

It was the first time I heard this claim, but certainly would not be the last. At the time, I found it interesting if suspicious.

After all these years, I look back and see the belief as sinister. It's one of the long roots of a GOP belief system that was expressed vividly, if not convincingly, in the review of Maricopa County's 2020 election that concluded Friday.

That so-called audit springs from a worldview that has long tried to limit who can claim the mantle of "real American." Anybody who doesn't fit the preferred mold — conservative in politics, traditional in social and religious views — is discarded as illegitimate, "illegal," a globalist, a fake American.

By logical extension, their votes should not count. And if their votes are counted, democracy itself is the problem.

That's one of the reasons I think it is a mistake to put any stock in what the Cyber Ninjas announced after their monthslong review of Maricopa County's 2020 election. The review was biased from the beginning, based on the stated pre-judgment by lead Ninja Doug Logan that election systems were corrupted in a way to hurt Trump.