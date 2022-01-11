Tim Steller's opinion: Politics over First Avenue plan could be a bad sign

Two of Tucson's biggest issues are colliding on North First Avenue.

The stretch of First between East Grant Road and East Prince Road is one of the most dangerous places for pedestrians, in a city where people who dare not to drive are routinely killed.

North First Avenue is also the place where the city's decision whether to participate in the Regional Transportation Authority will likely be decided over the next three weeks.

A series of meetings this month will determine how the RTA responds to city demands for changes, and whether the city will drop out of the RTA as a result.

The ramifications could be felt in the thump of vehicles against bodies in places like North First Avenue.

It's an area I got to know, from a pedestrian's perspective, back in 2014. That December I wrote about the death of Eritrean refugee Rusom Okubamichael as he crossed North First Avenue to return to his family's apartment on East Navajo Road. He was one of two pedestrians and a bicyclist to be struck in the area that week.