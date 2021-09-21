Tim Steller's opinion: Quibbles pushed aside as supporters gather behind Tucson minimum wage

The requirement in the initiative that the city set up its own department of labor standards is one of those pieces. But again, he is guardedly supporting the initiative.

This conditional support may not be what the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona had in mind when it poured $50,000 into the campaign in February to get the initiative on the ballot. That unprecedented political contribution is by far the bulk of the financial support for the Fight for $15 campaign.

Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank, said the political landscape is different than when a task force of the Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance started entertaining the idea almost two years ago. Now, for example, there may be three votes on the Pima County Board of Supervisors to support a countywide minimum wage.

Supervisors Adelita Grijalva, Matt Heinz, and Rex Scott — a majority of the board — have all endorsed the Tucson ordinance. But McDonald and the initiative's other supporters are pressing ahead with city voters.

"If not now, following a major global pandemic and major economic meltdown, if we don’t have the resolve as a community to do the right thing, when will we ever have it?" McDonald asked.