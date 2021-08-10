Tim Steller's opinion: Rebellious schools are right, Ducey's wrong, on mask mandates

There really is nothing wrong with pressure, which is what the district is doing — mildly pressuring — when it recommends wearing masks. And the district is so concerned about bullying that it put up signs loudly saying “MASKS ARE OPTIONAL. Your choice will be respected.”

This is the kind of care-free attitude that gets a place into trouble.

Some Arizona private schools recognize that. Brophy Prep, the Catholic school Ducey’s children attended, is requiring masks, as are Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Hebrew Academy in Tucson.

In Alabama, a state with surging COVID-19 cases, one of the state’s experts in pediatric infectious diseases declared himself “strident” in support of school mask mandates Tuesday, the Birmingham News reported.

“We need to mask,” said Dr. David Kimberlin of the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine. “I’m sorry about that. I wish it weren’t true. But we do. We are going to sit around and argue about all the deck chairs on the sinking boat until we all drown unless we pull together and say, ‘Alright, I don’t like it, but I’m going to put the mask on when I’m inside.’”

As cases surge in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has expressed regrets about signing a law that bans local mask mandates.