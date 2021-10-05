Tim Steller's opinion: Sinema needs to say where she stands on key proposals

Sinema took great umbrage Friday when the House decided not to vote on a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Progressive Democrats refused to do so until they had reassurances about what would happen to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Sinema called that decision “inexcusable” and a betrayal of trust.

But when I talked with Rep. Raúl Grijalva on Tuesday, the Tucson Democrat, he said he opposed voting on the infrastructure bill because Sinema and others had made no commitment to proceed with the reconciliation bill.

“It’s up to her to tell us what she believes should be in there,” he said. “With this much attention comes some responsibility.”

Now, it’s worth mentioning Sen. Mark Kelly here — the other Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona, who has not had so much attention. He has also avoided taking some stands on important issues

But on some of these planks of the reconciliation bill, he’s stated his stand. On giving Medicare the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices, on extending a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, he’s a clear yes.

But of course Kelly has not been at the center of negotiations or a leading critic of the reconciliation bill, as Sinema has.