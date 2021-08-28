Tim Steller's opinion: Some Afghanistan vets reconciled with inevitable end years ago

They and another unit were assigned to take the city, in the middle of an opium-poppy-growing region.

“We were moving through the suburbs while the other unit was actually helicoptered into the center of the city,” he said. “So we circled the city and fought in. They were dropped in the middle of the city and they fought out, and we all met.”

“The push took about three days. And in those three days, we killed a lot of people, because we just had overwhelming air superiority.”

“The Taliban there weren’t hiding,” Martin said. “They had set up ambush positions where they were dug in with sandbags and they were ready to fight to the last man. And they did. They all died.”

Having changed plans at the last minute, his unit didn’t get a clear understanding of what the plan was beyond taking the town, but they felt like they could accomplish something for a while. They got to know local people, didn’t mess with the poppy crop, and kept the Taliban out.

“So about three months into the deployment, we started to realize what they (American leaders) were trying to do. And what they were trying to do was to build up the Afghan forces to such a level where we can get out. And I think that’s where a lot of the confusion comes from right now.”