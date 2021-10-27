Tim Steller's opinion: Southern Arizona Leadership Council exploits access in redistricting

She has suggested other ideas, such as including the Catalina Foothills and Casas Adobes in the district with Marana and Oro Valley. While that is a more geographically logical area, it does not create such a Republican-leaning district as the SALC-favored idea does.

Now, it may seem strange that such a well-connected group as the council would have an access problem. But Maxwell said it’s simply a function of how the Legislature works. If Pima County has no Republican legislators, and the GOP is in the legislative majority as it has been for decades, then it’s hard for the SALC to find legislators to carry the priorities of metro Tucson.

Maxwell has pointed out that the SALC had to get then-Rep. T.J. Shope, a Coolidge Republican, to carry a bill making changes to Pima County’s Regional Transportation Authority.

It’s a defensible argument. So is the idea that the 28% of Pima County voters who are Republicans ought to have some member of their party in the Legislature, rather than the current situation, in which Democrats represent almost the entire county.

This redrawing of lines is an inherently political process that partisans naturally insert themselves into.