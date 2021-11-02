Tim Steller's opinion: Those we lost in pandemic times deserve public recognition

This has all made it harder to get past the pandemic, as Tara Krebbs, of the group Marked by Covid, explained to me.

“What they’re seeing from a lot of people is because there’s a lack of a service and a lack of being able to grieve together, they’re having a hard time moving past it and accepting the death in general,” she said.

Even with all the people who are pulling together a celebration, there remain many others who haven’t yet and perhaps never will.

I spoke with Carol Brown, a Tucsonan whose father Richard Brown died of COVID-19 in July 2020. The whole period of his death was tough, culminating in her entering Tucson Medical Center with COVID-19 two days after his passing.

The institutions involved treated the transactions like a biohazard exercise.

“His body was picked up at the hospital by the crematory. And the ashes were delivered to the house sight unseen,” she said of her sister Linda Brown’s house.

“There was an arrangement to put it in a box,” she said. Her sister “got the urn out of the box, took it to the church and left it on a cart. Again, everything was done with texts and phone calls.”

“It was extremely clinical. Everyone was scared to death.”