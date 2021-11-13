Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson candidate for Senate reveals self with shot at friend

Masters started his campaign with a video that called for a return to an American Golden Age.

"The country I grew up in was optimistic," he said. "People thought all you had to do was go to school and work hard and you’d be able to buy a house and raise a family. But it hasn’t worked out that way."

Of course, since he's so young, many of us in Tucson lived through the years he's referring to — the 1990s to early 2000s — right where he lived them. I was a reporter here during those years. The main things I find fundamentally different are that housing prices have accelerated again to out-of-reach levels in the last year or two, and that we are politically polarized.

But as he and Thiel noted in their book, "Every culture has a myth of decline from some golden age." Masters is simply restating an idea that Trump popularized with his Make America Great Again motto, which resonates with GOP primary-election voters, most of whom tend to be over age 60.