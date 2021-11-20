Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson can't dawdle in addressing affordable housing crisis

“It’s a mistake to bring this ordinance up for reconsideration after the year-plus process that staff has undergone with the public,” she said. “I’m feeling really frustrated about this because we are thinking of the worst-case scenario and trying to restrict around that.”

The changes, she concluded, could make it harder for normal people to build a guesthouse, or “casita,” leaving it viable only for developers.

“I think we have to be serious about addressing the housing shortage in Tucson and we need to recognize that this is a small but first incremental step in addressing that,” she said. “We have so much more work to do.”

OpenDoor scoops up homes here

And that is the point — the casita ordinance is just a small step, and we’re still dawdling on it. Even as, according to the Tucson Association of Realtors, rents on guesthouses rose by 44.8% from October 2020 to October 2021, from $788 per month to $1,141.

I’ve spoken with real estate experts in Tucson, and they point to a variety of factors for the run-up in prices. Mostly, they say there’s inadequate supply. That’s what Randy Rogers, CEO of the Tucson Association of Realtors, said, adding that there’s a five to 10 year lag time before supply can catch up.