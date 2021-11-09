Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson's low turnout shows election change still needed

In abstract, the turnout figures from last week's city election look pretty bad.

Out of 284,181 registered voters in Tucson, only 90,138 voted. That's a turnout rate of 31.72% for an election that chose three City Council members and decided two ballot issues. Pretty poor, right?

In context, actually no. That figure is OK — it's within Tucson's usual range for non-mayoral elections, and better than or equivalent to some other cities with odd-year elections.

Albuquerque, for example, had a hotly contested mayoral race that ended last week and still had about the same turnout as ours — 32.53%. Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Watson even said he was "thrilled by the historic turnout for this election."

But the question is — do we still want to accept this context and these low turnout figures? Because, as a city we have some control over turnout and have chosen to run elections in a way that keeps it low.

The context is, we run our elections differently than the rest of the state. And we've vigorously and victoriously defended our right to keep doing things differently, against repeated state efforts to force us to change.

Our biggest electoral quirks: