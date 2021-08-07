Tim Steller's opinion: Use available federal money, not moratorium, to end eviction threat

It’s unclear what percentage of unpaid rent is owed by people making more than the upper limit, but that’s one problem that ought to be fixed by raising the income cap.

The other problem becomes clear when you realize the state is receiving $511 million in money — apart from that received by large jurisdictions like Phoenix, Tucson and Pima County — for rental and utility assistance but has spent only $16.7 million so far.

That’s dangerous in part because the first portion, at least $229 million, is supposed to be spent by Sept. 30 or risk being “re-allocated” — in other words, taken back by the feds. There’s a good chance that deadline will be extended, but there’s urgency to hurry up and pay off rent.

One explanation for the low spending on the state’s part, LeVinus said, is that the state government received most of the rental assistance money destined for Arizona from the federal government, but it is primarily responsible for the rural areas and smaller towns and cities. In other words, the areas with most population — the metro areas — received less money than the outstate areas, and most are running their own programs, while the state has money sitting around.