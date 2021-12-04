Tim Steller's opinion: World is paying attention to Tucson, for better or worse

Policy no guarantee

Also in a progressive mindset, Romero said in her state of the city speech Thursday that we should "Imagine Tucson as THE sustainable, economically vibrant, progressive city of the future."

It's a powerful vision, but the potential and the reality remain far apart now. On Friday, economist George Hammond of the University of Arizona's Eller College said in his annual economic outlook that the Tucson area has performed worst out of all Arizona's seven measured cities — areas as small as Lake Havasu and Sierra Vista included — in our recovery from the job loss of the COVID-19 recession.

Five of the seven areas have more than recovered from the recession, but Flagstaff has only recuperated 85% of its lost jobs, and Tucson has only got back 78%. Hammond blamed our slow recovery on the concentration of hospitality jobs and our older population, both of which he said made us vulnerable to the pandemic.