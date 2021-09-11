Tim Steller's opinion: Zip-tie incident at Vail school reveals nature of coffee shop activist

School officials were trying to "take the law into their own hands."

That's what Kelly Walker said as he walked up to Mesquite Elementary School on Sept. 2, with zip ties and a plan to arrest the principal if necessary.

It was justified, he argued, because they were "bullying" children and families by imposing pandemic quarantines he considered illegal.

"I would like anybody who can who’s close by to go to Mesquite Elementary School and back up these parents," he said via live video online. "What’s happening is wrong, and we’re not going to have this in our community."

The incident summed up Walker's year as an activist against pandemic public-health measures in the Tucson area that he considers oppressive and illegal.

He accused others of taking the law into their own hands as he was taking the law into his own hands. He accused others of bullying while he tried to rouse an intimidating mob. And he claimed to represent "the community" when it is just a small segment of fellow travelers.

Later, he and the two other men who joined him in confronting the principal were cited for misdemeanor trespassing. Walker took video as he lectured the officer sent to his house.