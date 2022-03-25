Townhomes on former Tucson orchard get historic designation

A former pecan orchard in Tucson that was developed into a townhome community more than 50 years ago has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Orchard River Garden Park, known as Orchard River Townhomes, is adjacent to Fort Lowell Park, east of Craycroft Road, at 5701 E. Glenn St. It has 34 buildings with 136 homes in one- and two-story units.

Aside from the modernist architecture, the community was recognized for its garden setting.

Local architect Robert Swaim designed the townhomes and the landscape was designed by Guy Greene, who founded the University of Arizona landscape architecture program.

Swaim chose materials and colors that complemented the desert and preserved much of the pecan orchard that still stands today.

The Orchard River homeowners association voted in April 2018 to pursue the historic listing since the complex, which was built in 1971, would become eligible for the designation upon turning 50, said Linus Kafka, a resident and instructor at the UA School of Architecture who worked on the application process.