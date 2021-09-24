Tucson 'angel' investors give wings to Arizona startups

“Drug discovery, especially where we’re starting from, is an expensive business,” said Reglagene CEO Richard Austin. “There’s not enough investment from Desert Angels alone to get us where we need to be, but it was critical to win at home to go outside of Tucson to look for funding. If the Desert Angels opted not to back us, we would not have had a company — it’s just that simple.”

Reglagene, which has developed a research platform for cancer and other drugs based on regulating gene activity through secondary DNA structures known as quadraplexes.

The company has raised $3 million from investors to fund its early efforts, with Desert Angels providing about half of a $1.5 million equity round in 2018 and a $1.5 million sale of convertible debt last summer, said Austin, who himself is a longtime Desert Angel.

The company, which is in preclinical studies of its drugs for brain cancer and a rare form of bone cancer, is in the process of a new, multimillion-dollar fundraising round led by a venture-capital firm, Austin said.

The next funding round will enable it to file Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for two drugs with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.