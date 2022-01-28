Tucson area to get 8 medical 'villages' in 2022

Medical villages will be popping up in the Tucson area this year.

Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open eight sites with the first one at 7885 E. Speedway, near Pantano Road, on Feb. 8.

The locations of the other seven clinics have not yet been announced.

“By combining VillageMD’s expertise in primary care with Walgreens' community presence and experienced pharmacy team, we’re able to better serve patients and make health care more accessible,” said Dr. Roseanna Nicoletti, a Tucson physician at Village Medical. “This collaborative approach allows us to spend more time focused on providing high-quality care for patients and less time on administrative tasks.”

The model allows patients to receive care for chronic health conditions, as well as preventive services and treatment. Physicians and pharmacists work together to fill prescriptions immediately following medical visits, often at the same location.