Tucson area to get 8 medical 'villages' in 2022

Medical villages will be popping up in the Tucson area this year.
Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open eight sites with the first one at 7885 E. Speedway, near Pantano Road, on Feb. 8.
The locations of the other seven clinics have not yet been announced.
“By combining VillageMD’s expertise in primary care with Walgreens' community presence and experienced pharmacy team, we’re able to better serve patients and make health care more accessible,” said Dr. Roseanna Nicoletti, a Tucson physician at Village Medical. “This collaborative approach allows us to spend more time focused on providing high-quality care for patients and less time on administrative tasks.”
The model allows patients to receive care for chronic health conditions, as well as preventive services and treatment. Physicians and pharmacists work together to fill prescriptions immediately following medical visits, often at the same location.
“Tucson residents, and particularly patients who need ongoing care for chronic health conditions, will benefit from the collaboration between the primary care and pharmacy teams,” said Joseph Backlund, a Walgreens pharmacist in the Tucson area. “Working with VillageMD physicians, Walgreens pharmacists can help ensure patients have continuous access to care and medication support and resources when and how they need it.”
The eight clinics are expected to create 285 full-time jobs for physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants. No salary information was provided.
The villages accept most major health insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid.
The companies hope to open more than 600 villages around the country by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027 with a focus on medically-underserved communities.
