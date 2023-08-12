Citing an “alarming shortage” of affordable housing in Arizona, a new committee has formed to advocate for developers of apartment projects.

Known by its acronym, NAIOP, the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties is a commercial real estate development association with over 21,000 members across the country.

Its Arizona chapter is the largest and advocating for multifamily development was identified as the greatest need in the state.

“Arizona has long been known as an affordable place to live, but this has been changing quickly,” said Suzanne Kinney, president and CEO. “As our state faces an alarming shortage of attainable housing, NAIOP is taking steps to be part of the solution.”

She said obstacles to bringing new projects online include government regulations that vary from towns to cities and, in some cases, are handled by understaffed departments.

“NAIOP members have the experience and expertise to meaningfully contribute to efforts designed to streamline and improve city processes while maintaining the highest safety standards and being sensitive to the unique attributes of the communities in which they are building,” Kinney said. “Our objective is to work collaboratively with city governments to find solutions that will meet the growing need for housing options that are attainable for essential workers such as teachers, nurses and first responders.”

Tucson developer Larry Kappler welcomed the news.

“It’s very worthwhile to have an advocacy group for developers,” he said. “We’re probably the least advocated group out there.”

Kappler bought the former “Ugly but Honest” car lot at the Five Points intersection, near downtown, in 2018 with plans to add retail and a multifamily project on the nearby lot on land he bought in 2015.

In 2021, he was finally able to break ground on The Baffert at Five Points.

“It’s such a high threshold to get your land entitled, even though you may be zoned properly,” Kappler said. “The lead time to get a project permitted, from land acquisition to getting a building permit, is formidable.

“I’m very sympathetic to anyone trying to get this done.”

Finishing touches are underway at the complex, 747 S. Sixth Ave., and approvals are pending for the elevator and parking lot.

The complex will have 14 apartments with underground parking and local restaurants and retail.

Aside from the bureaucracy, dealing with neighbor objections was a challenge.

“From HOAs to historic zones to special interests, these groups, generally speaking, do not embrace this sort of development,” Kappler said. “We need a way to get past that NIMBY mentality.”

The majority of new developments, both apartments and homes, are happening on the outskirts of Tucson due to the difficulty of building infill which raises concerns about grading desert land and lack of access to public transit.

NAIOP recognizes the “Not In My Backyard” resistance.

“More housing is needed at all price levels, but certain stereotypes persist about multifamily housing,” Kinney said. “When new apartment projects are proposed, common concerns relate to traffic, safety and neighborhood character.”

The committee, she said, can help developers begin the process with neighborhood support.

“NAIOP is a resource for reliable information about how these concerns can be mitigated with a solid, well-planned project that thoughtfully considers the needs of the community,” Kinney said. “Communities are stronger when young professionals, families and seniors all have access to safe and affordable housing. Apartments can be an important part of the housing mix.”

Developer Ross Rulney, who grew up in Tucson, has worked on several multifamily projects in and around the city.

Redeveloping the Benedictine Monastery on Country Club Road, near East Speedway, was the most controversial.

He wonders if the new committee can make a difference.

“I welcome their input and involvement and, certainly, Arizona is the epicenter of everything going on with multifamily,” Rulney said. “But with strong, vocal, educated neighborhood groups fighting us, I’m not sure this group can move the needle.”

He said most neighbors he interacts with on his projects understand the need for more housing.

“They’ll tell me, ‘Yeah, we get it but put it somewhere else,’” Rulney said. “No matter what argument you make, they don’t want it in their backyard.”

He bought the monastery property, 800 N. Country Club Road, in 2017 and spent years going back and forth with city leaders and neighbors about the height of the complex, the fate of the plants and trees on the orchard and the façade.

The kicker, he said, is that some residents who supported the project — or at least didn’t oppose it — sat on the sidelines when it came time for public hearings because they wanted to avoid possible conflicts with neighbors.

Today, a few of those folks from the Sam Hughes and Miramonte neighborhoods are his tenants.

“They sold their houses, cashed out in the strong market and took the money and ran,” Rulney said. “And guess where they went?

“The Monastery.”