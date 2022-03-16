Tucson baker Don Guerra named a finalist for highest honor in the foodiverse

"It looks pretty good, but I just don't know," he said when pressed on what he thought his chances were to edge out his fellow outstanding baker finalists who hail from Chicago, Montana, Florida and Maine.

"I did a little research on the other people and they are doing good things, but they’re not doing the green stuff," Guerra said, referring to his work with sustainable and heritage grains that has garnered him attention from food writers and makers nationwide and landed him a spot as a panelist for the 2022 Philly Chef Conference in Philadelphia next month. Guerra will discuss "The Grain Movement," which he has been leading and championing since he started Barrio Bread out of his Tucson garage in 2009.

Other Arizona James Beard finalists are previous winner Chris Bianco, owner of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto, who is up for outstanding restaurateur; Phoenix Mexican restaurant Bacanora for best new restaurant; and Giovanni Scorzo of Scottsdale's Andreoli Italian Grocer, Best Chef: Southwest — the category that Tucson's Martinez and Mazon were knocked out of the running for.