Tucson-based Raytheon unit picked to develop anti-hypersonic missile

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense is one of three companies picked to develop concepts for the nation’s first interceptor designed to destroy a new generation of super-fast missiles.

Raytheon said the weapon, called Glide Phase Interceptor or GPI, will defeat rapidly evolving hypersonic missiles – weapons that travel more than five times the speed of sound and maneuver rapidly in flight.

The Missile Defense Agency awarded prototyping contracts of varying amounts to Raytheon and rivals Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to develop the GPI, as the Pentagon looks to speed the development of both offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities in response to aggressive hypersonics test programs mounted by China and Russia.

Raytheon was awarded a contract with a total value of just under $20 million, with $8 million initially obligated to develop its GPI concept in Tucson and Huntsville, Alabama, with completion of the contract expected in September 2022, according to a Pentagon contract notice.

Lockheed won a contract worth a similar amount to develop its concept and Northrop was awarded about $19 million for similar prototyping work.