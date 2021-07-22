Tucson businesses in need are getting a boost from social media campaigns

In January, the Tucson group reached out to Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria on the construction-snarled East Broadway with plans to boost his business. Owner Anthony DiGrazia said the proposal couldn't have come at a better time. His business was being battered not only by the pandemic but by the years-long road widening construction, which limited access to his 22-year-old restaurant.

"People don’t come down Broadway unless they have to," said DiGrazia, who started offering delivery for the first time in his 22 years in business to try to recoup some of the lost revenue.

On the first day of the weekend-long boost in January, though, his ovens died and he had to close.

“A bunch of people showed up and unfortunately ... we were closed,” he said.

But the next day, with the ovens fired up, those folks returned and kept the restaurant busy all weekend, DiGrazia said.

"The very kind boost people ended up buying gift certificates online to help us out,” he added.

"Tucson has been hands down probably one of the most successful groups because of the activity and the willingness of ambassadors to take over," Johnson said.