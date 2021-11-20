Tucson City Council urged to act against affordable housing crisis

The goal has been met, she said. "Some may say they have late payments but it is usually related to landlords not complying with inspections."

With the current market, however, Morales said finding housing for voucher holders is really challenging even with timely payments. The city has added navigators to help find landlords who will take the vouchers but it's hard to find rentals that meet the requirements and are affordable.

“We have our landlord incentive program and that seems to be helping but it's not bringing the landlords out of the woodwork,” she said.

The rent increases, she said, are “like nothing Tucson has ever seen before."

The city has increased its payments as much as it can, she said. Currently there is a waiting list of about 1,000 families and no one new will be added until that list is whittled down.

“Every time we increase those rents, it’s more funds going out the door,” Morales said. “Right now, we’re still maximizing and using all the funding we have and are trying not to reduce the number of families we’re serving.”

A saving grace, she said, has been the emergency rental assistance program, which can provide a security deposit and up to three months of rent.