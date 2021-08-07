Tucson considers allowing casitas with kitchens to ease affordable housing shortage

“We want to get into neighborhoods and help try to stabilize them before a nonprofit like the community land trust can’t even afford to buy into them,” Jimenez said.

According to June's monthly report from the Tucson Association of Realtors, the supply of single-family homes for sale has decreased 46% since June 2020. The average sale price of one, however, is close to $400,000 — up 30% from last year.

If the ADU proposal passes in a market like that, “Without a program like ours to counterbalance the people who can do it on their own, you are going to see just what people are fearing: little casitas rented out through Airbnb,” Beaty said. “The people we’re trying to serve are trying to meet a need with their family.”

Deena Hitzke, the elder services worker who thinks ADUs are a sustainable housing option for aging Tucsonans, also happens to be a homeowner who could benefit from an ADU incentive program.

She has a dwelling behind her house, but her family's been using it for storage after finding out it would cost thousands of dollars to bring the one-bedroom apartment up to code.

“I feel horrible that I have the capacity to provide probably two or three people a place to live and I can’t afford to do that,” Hitzke said. “There’s so many barriers in the way that I’ve given up on it. But I feel guilty because I keep running across people who would be great tenants.”

Kathryn Palmer covers local government for the Arizona Daily Star. Reach her at kpalmer@tucson.com

