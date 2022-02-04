Tucson country nightclub Whiskey Roads is reopening at a new location

The sports bar/video game concept had been a test run for the gaming behemoth Sega when it opened in spring 2008. The company at the time announced plans to open similar venues around the country, but the concept never quite took hold and no other locations ever materialized.

Gomez said he and his partners updated the fire sprinkler, AC and heating systems; added a new bar, 20-foot by 25-foot stage and a sprawling wooden dance floor; installed a state-of-the-art sound system; and installed 42 TV screens — most of them 86 inches — throughout the building. Four of those screens create a video wall in the stage area where World Grille had its gaming room.

They also added a second patio, bringing the restaurant's seating capacity to 890; it was 269 at the original location, Gomez said.

Everything from the ovens to the mixers also have been replaced in the kitchen, where Gomez, the chef/operating partner for Whiskey Roads and its sister Putney's Pitstop Sports Bar and Grill on North Oracle Road, will roll out a menu of salads, burgers and classic entrees from grilled chicken and salmon to ribs and meatloaf.