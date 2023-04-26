PHOENIX — A Tucson lawmaker apologized Wednesday to colleagues for moving and hiding copies of the Bible in the House members' lounge, saying she was trying to make a "playful'' point about the separation of church and state.

But the apology by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, coming after her actions became public because of a hidden security camera, may not end the controversy. Conservative activist Merissa Hamilton filed a request that lawmakers investigate her for violating House ethics rules against disorderly conduct.

House Speaker Ben Toma, a Peoria Republican, told Capitol Media Services he has no plans to pursue a complaint.

But he said Stahl Hamilton's actions did fall into the category of disorderly conduct and that it will be up to other lawmakers to decide whether to seek action against her.

Some legislators noticed last month that the two Bibles, which are usually placed on tables in the lounge just outside the House of Representatives chambers, were missing. A search by security staff turned them up — underneath the cushions of chairs.

About a week later, a Bible was found in a refrigerator in the lounge.

Toma then authorized the placement of a hidden camera, which recorded a video on April 10 of Stahl Hamilton moving the books.

When the video was aired Tuesday by a Phoenix TV station, Stahl Hamilton briefly explained her actions to Capitol Media Services as "just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state.''

"I am a Presbyterian minister so I obviously don't have a problem with the Bible,'' she added.

Intent wasn't to 'desecrate or offend'

On Wednesday, Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson, a pastor of Grace Chapel, opened the House session with a 2 1/2 minute commentary on the Bible, calling it "God's love letter to humanity.''

"Over the millennia, tyrants have tried to eliminate it, burn it, bury it, hide it and keep it from people because it has the power to transform,'' Diaz said. His comments were followed by the customary daily prayer.

Stahl Hamilton then addressed her colleagues. "I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense I committed by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members' lounge,'' she said. "The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend.''

Hiding the books from being easily found, she continued, was not the best way to raise the issue of Bibles in the House lounge.

"I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation,'' Stahl Hamilton said.

She has a master's of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminar and said she holds scripture "very near to my heart.''

"It is what guides me,'' Stahl Hamilton said. "It is what shapes and informs the decisions I make.''

She said she has the "utmost respect'' for people of all faiths and for those who have no religious beliefs.

"And because of that respect, I recognize my actions could have been seen as something less than playful, and (as) offensive,'' Stahl Hamilton said.

Seen as ethical violation

Toma said her actions cross the line of acceptable conduct.

"Removing any item from the House is an ethical violation without permission,'' he said.

Although she didn't actually remove the items from the House or its lounge, Toma said, "Do you think it's OK to take a Bible, stick it under a couch or stick it under a refrigerator? It's kind of a common-sense question.''

If nothing else, he said, it's "inappropriate.''

The speaker said he can't say if there will be a formal ethics complaint.

"I think now that it's public, our members know, each member is free to do whatever they're going to do,'' Toma said. "I'm assuming some of them may be interested" in filing a complaint.

Any complaint against her, particularly coming from the more conservative members of the House, could be considered a bit of payback.

It was Stahl Hamilton who filed the recent complaint against former Chandler Republican Rep. Liz Harris, accusing her of disorderly conduct for encouraging and allowing testimony by a known election denier during a hearing in February. That testimony included claims made without evidence that the governor, judges, state officials and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were all involved in criminal conspiracies including drug smuggling and money laundering.

Harris was found to have violated House ethics rules and expelled on a 46-13 vote.

'Deeply ingrained bigotry'

In her letter hand-delivered Wednesday, Merissa Hamilton, a political ally of Harris, asked that a formal complaint be filed against Stahl Hamilton for violating prohibitions in House rules against disorderly conduct. The letter went to Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, who is Hamilton's state representative, with copies to other House Republican and Democratic leaders.

Hamilton cited state constitutional provisions about religious toleration and the state not interfering with the rights of others.

"Not only did Rep. Stahl Hamilton intentionally prohibit religious practice by her colleagues during the most critical moments of needed guidance, but she disrupted the peace, morality and good order of the body to the extent security cameras needed to be purchased and installed,'' Hamilton wrote. "She did so not as a joke, but because she holds deeply ingrained bigotry against her Christian colleagues that utilize the Bible in service to our state.'' Hamilton said that is "shown by her Twitter history.''

So far lawmakers' responses appear to be limited to comments and not formal complaints.

"Dems wanted to claim a moral high ground with an ethics complaint against Liz Harris and now they are literally stealing Bibles the next week?'' Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Marana, wrote on his Twitter account.

A tweet by Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, called Stahl Hamilton "an ordained 'minister' who hates Bibles'' because she was hiding them.

"If only the Bible had something to say about stealing ...'' he wrote.