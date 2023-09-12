A doggie day care center has leased part of the space formerly occupied by Bedroxx Bowling Alley.

Hounds Town leased 6,640 square feet at the Ina 10 Flex Center, 4385 W. Ina Road, for an interactive indoor/outdoor day care from Larsen Baker.

Larsen Baker bought the vacant property, on 3.69 acres, last year for $1.9 million to redevelop it.

The remaining 35,000 square feet of the former nightclub-turned-bowling alley, along with two acres of land, are available for retail/flex/industrial users.

Larsen Baker was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa and Carol and Cole Schilne, of Orion, represented the tenant.

Bedroxx Bowling operated the popular family entertainment spot from 2003 until 2020. Prior to that, it was home to New West and Gotham nightclubs.

Other local transactions include:

Bloomfield Capital LLC bought a 21,798-square-foot parcel of land at 1104 S. Wilmot Road to develop a Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., handled the $1 million sale and the lease.

McNew Investments II LLC bought a 47,560-square-foot parcel on the southeast corner of Golf Links and Pantano roads for $700,000 from Lewis Family Golf Links LLC. The lot will be developed into a Big O Tires. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Romulus Restaurants LLC, doing business as IHOP Restaurants, leased 4,960 square feet at 4040 E. 22nd St., within the Randolph Plaza Shopping Center, for a new restaurant. Terry Dahlstrom, with Volk Co., handled the lease.

Project Recovery of Arizona Inc. leased 2,801 square feet at 3438 N. Country Club Road from 3438/3444 CC LLC. Molly Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord and Robert Harding, with IKE Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.

AbideOne Ministries Inc. leased 1,885 square feet at Eastpoint Business Plaza, 1607 S. Pantano Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

La Michoacana leased 1,555 square feet at 8501 E. Broadway from Keya Tehrani. Denisse Angulo-Badilla, with Picor, represented the tenant, and John G. Yarborough, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.

Rosebud Bakery leased 1,331 square feet at 844 S. Sixth Ave. from Flash TV LLC. Natalie Furrier and Molly Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord.